Cohen Lawrence B Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

VZ stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

