Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Up 137.7% in April

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the March 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MIE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,066. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

