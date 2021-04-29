Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in April

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

PSF traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 19,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,237. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

