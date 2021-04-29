Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce sales of $330.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.00 million. Coherent posted sales of $293.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHR. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHR opened at $267.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.73. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

