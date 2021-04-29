Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) dropped 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.38 and last traded at $42.61. Approximately 4,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 670,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $8,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

