CoinFi Trading 35.5% Higher Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $107,936.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00079812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.00818239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00097715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

