Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.42.

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Colfax by 16.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 51.1% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 410,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 138,970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $952,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Colfax by 18.7% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 138,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -913.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

