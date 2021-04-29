Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CFX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

