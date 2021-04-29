Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Colfax stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -913.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

