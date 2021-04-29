Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10. Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

CFX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. 8,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -913.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFX shares. TheStreet raised Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.