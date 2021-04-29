Collective (CO2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,061.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Collective has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $323,113.12 and $5,061.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00068083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00077639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.00829227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00098159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

