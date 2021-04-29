Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2021

Parties that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $789.98 million, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

