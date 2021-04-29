Colony Capital (CLNY) Set to Release Earnings on Thursday

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Colony Capital to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, analysts expect Colony Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLNY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

