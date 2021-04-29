Color Platform Price Up 23.5% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $793.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,586.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $880.66 or 0.01643451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.27 or 0.00526765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00064042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001562 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

