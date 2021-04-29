Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

COLB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 312,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.