Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CXP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 810,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,342. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CXP. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

