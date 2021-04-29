Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CXP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 810,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,342. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.99.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on CXP. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
