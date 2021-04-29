Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.40. 574,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,972. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

