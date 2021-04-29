Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,983. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

