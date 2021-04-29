Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Down to $53.97

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.97, but opened at $49.00. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 412 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 170,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

