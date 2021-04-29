Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $56.04. 435,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $256.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

