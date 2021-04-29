Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Comerica worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.