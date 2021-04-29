Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

NYSE CMA traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. Comerica has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

