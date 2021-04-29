Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Comerica stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 58,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 620.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

