Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.