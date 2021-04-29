CommScope (COMM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COMM opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

