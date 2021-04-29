Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70-12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 billion.Community Health Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.250-0.600 EPS.

CYH traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,596. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

