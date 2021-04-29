Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $991,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

CHCT stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

