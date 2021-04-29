Commvault Systems’ (CVLT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

CVLT stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,463. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Company bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $705,000. Franklin Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 334,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

