Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 163,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,182 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)
CompaÃ±Ãa de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.
