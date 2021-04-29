Comparing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Magna International has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magna International and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 1.46% 7.31% 3.02% Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magna International and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $39.43 billion 0.76 $1.77 billion $6.05 16.39 Visteon $2.95 billion 1.18 $70.00 million $2.77 44.76

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Magna International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magna International and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 0 3 10 0 2.77 Visteon 3 5 4 0 2.08

Magna International currently has a consensus price target of $84.36, suggesting a potential downside of 14.95%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $109.89, suggesting a potential downside of 11.37%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Magna International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magna International beats Visteon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. Its Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis systems, as well as engineering and testing services; exterior systems, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors; and roof systems, such as modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The company's Power & Vision segment offers dedicated hybrid, dual and e-clutch, and manual transmissions; engine drive plates and accessories; AWD/4WD products, rear drive modules, and hybrid and battery electric drive systems; transmission, engine, and driveline components; advanced driver assistance systems, camera systems, ultrasonic sensors, and electronic controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, door handles, overhead consoles, and camera monitoring systems; head, tail, and fog lamps; signal and other lighting products; and latching systems, door modules, window systems, power closure systems, hinges and wire forming, and handle assemblies. Its Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The company's Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle manufacturing and engineering services. It also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

