Compass Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

