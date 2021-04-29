Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $16.33 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,104 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for 10.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 4.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $8,502,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 74.0% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period.

Shares of PJAN opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $32.16.

