Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 277.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 3.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.