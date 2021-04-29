Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 277.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 3.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.