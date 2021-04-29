Compass Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,342 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 3.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 4.06% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 30.0% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 157.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 298,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.