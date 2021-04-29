Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 167,280 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,280 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January makes up approximately 2.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 2.56% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 146.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

KJAN stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

