Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.96 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

