Compass Advisory Group LLC Takes $8.03 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

