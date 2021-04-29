Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.40

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.40 and last traded at $70.40, with a volume of 412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

