comScore (SCOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. comScore has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

