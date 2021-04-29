Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

