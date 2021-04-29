Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $16.07

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $15.56. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 376 shares traded.

CNTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

