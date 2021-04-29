Connect Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Connect Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Connect Coin has a market cap of $77,665.06 and $1.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00278986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01110116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.95 or 0.00719537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,815.76 or 1.00072053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Connect Coin Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connect Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

