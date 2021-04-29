Connectome (CNTM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $386,384.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $403,160.40 and approximately $386,384.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00067878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.77 or 0.00829611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00098287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

