Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 9,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 492,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $567.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

