Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 9,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 492,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $567.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.
