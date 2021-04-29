Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 77.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.