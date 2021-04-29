Constellation (DAG) Reaches Market Cap of $104.70 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Constellation has a market cap of $104.70 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00068198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00842812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00099270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

