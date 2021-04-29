Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSTM. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CSTM opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Constellium has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Constellium by 8,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 379,605 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

