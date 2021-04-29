Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,691. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 134.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

