Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 61,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 213,986 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

