Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

NYSE CLR opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

